It’s been a heck of a year for Harry Maguire.

Twelve months ago, today, England manager Gareth Southgate included the Sheffield defender in his squad for the 2018 World Cup qualification matches against Malta and Slovakia.

Flashback: Stocksbridge Park Steels v Sheffield Utd U18s.....Steels Brian Cusworth stretches out with Blades Harry Maguire

He made his debut when starting in England’s 1–0 away win over Lithuania, which was the team’s final match in their successful qualification campaign.

The Leicester City star now has 12 caps and was a Manchester United transer target earlier this Summer.