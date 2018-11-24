"It feels like a mini-win" - Paul Warne says Rotherham United were more than deserving of point from 2-2 draw with neighbours Sheffield United

Rotherham manager Paul Warne felt his side were more than deserving of a point from their 2-2 draw with neighbours Sheffield United this afternoon.

Subssitute Jamie Proctor slotted home an injury time leveller to stretch the Millers' unbeaten run to six games, after Chris Basham had put the Blades back in front with five minutes to go.

Jon Taylor's deflected effort had earlier cancelled-out Mark Duffy's opener for the Blades, and Dean Henderson was in great form for United with a number of eye-catching saves.

And Warne said: "Their goalkeeper was man of the match which speaks volumes.

"I think their dressing room would be happy with a point. At 2-1 it was a bit harsh on us. The lads don't give up. If it's only a one goal deficit you're still in the game. We ask the lads to keep going and if nothing else you give the fans something to be proud of.

"I thought we started really well and they scored through our mistake which was hugely disappointing. We were well rocked and the game swung towards Sheffield United.

Dean Henderson was Sky's man of the match

"In the second half we were really good and on the front foot. We took the game to them. For a neutral the game was hugely enjoyable.

"To get the equaliser late on made it feel like a win. We were always more than in the game. We caused them problems. If we had lost the game 2-1 I would still have been hugely proud of the performance.

"We deserved a draw and the lads will take a lot of confidence from it. It feels like a mini win."