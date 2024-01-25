FIGHT: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Sheffield United will be considered firm underdogs when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend. The Blades have struggled to find form all season and the visit of the Seagulls, who sit seventh in the Premier League, looks a daunting one.

The magic of the cup is alive and kicking, though, and over the course of 90 minutes at Bramall Lane, anything can happen. The Blades reached the fourth round by beating Gillingham earlier this month and while a cup run cannot be considered the club's priority, Chris Wilder will be aware of the potential confidence boost a win over Brighton could bring.

Brighton are still competing on three fronts this season and after edging out Stoke in the last round, they'll be keen to progress as Roberto De Zerbi eyes up a chance to get his hands on some silverware. It's the south coast outfit who BBC pundit Chris Sutton is backing to win, too.

The former Celtic and Blackburn forward likes what he has seen from the Blades in recent weeks under Wilder, but he expects Brighton to be too strong.

"Chris Wilder is getting a tune out of Sheffield United," Sutton, who predicts Brighton to win 2-1, said in his BBC predictions column. "They were fortunate to draw against West Ham, but they did play well and created plenty of chances.

"The outcome here depends on Wilder, and whether he is looking to build a bit of momentum and thinks the FA Cup could provide that. They need a spark from somewhere but, again, they are in action in the league on Tuesday when they go to Crystal Palace, so that is going to affect his thinking.

"As for Brighton, they are firing blanks - I am not sure what has happened to the great entertainers, because they have failed to score in their past two league matches.