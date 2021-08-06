Is this Sheffield United's best starting XI to kick off against Birmingham City?

It’s been a very long time since the big crowds were in S2 and the atmosphere is sure to be electric when the teams walk out and ‘Greasy Chip Butty’ is belted out.
And on top of that, there’s the opportunity to welcome new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic to the Lane for his first competitive match in charge.
A lot has gone on since the last time there was a near full-house and it will be intriguing to see what sort of line up the manager goes for and if he changes the shape in any way.
There are as yet no new faces of course so the Serb is, for the time being, working with what he’s got, but there are plenty of players in that squad hungry to banish the memory of last season’s relegation from the Premier League.
Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has admitted he’s a little in the dark with regard to how the Blades will line-up with United having only played two friendlies this summer due to Covid both in their squad and the schedued opposition’s.
Only Jokanovic and his backroom staff with know at this stage what the team to kick off the campaign may be, but The Star’s Sheffield United writer James Shield has had a go at picking his starting XI to take on the Blues….