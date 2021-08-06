Is this Sheffield United's best starting XI to kick off against Birmingham City?

It’s been a very long time since the big crowds were in S2 and the atmosphere is sure to be electric when the teams walk out and ‘Greasy Chip Butty’ is belted out.

And on top of that, there’s the opportunity to welcome new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic to the Lane for his first competitive match in charge.

A lot has gone on since the last time there was a near full-house and it will be intriguing to see what sort of line up the manager goes for and if he changes the shape in any way.

There are as yet no new faces of course so the Serb is, for the time being, working with what he’s got, but there are plenty of players in that squad hungry to banish the memory of last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has admitted he’s a little in the dark with regard to how the Blades will line-up with United having only played two friendlies this summer due to Covid both in their squad and the schedued opposition’s.

Only Jokanovic and his backroom staff with know at this stage what the team to kick off the campaign may be, but The Star’s Sheffield United writer James Shield has had a go at picking his starting XI to take on the Blues….

1. Aaron Ramsdale Probably the first name on the team sheet in more ways than one. A rare success story at Bramall Lane last season, the goalkeeper proved his worth during the second half of the season and deserved his call-up into England's Euro 2020 squad following Dean Henderson's withdrawal through injury. Photo: Simon Bellis

2. Chris Basham Rarely, if ever, lets United down and his experience will be crucial as United look to regain their Premier League status at the first attempt. Strong defensively and also excellent going forward, he has already established an excellent understanding with his fellow centre-half John Egan. Photo: Simon Bellis

3. John Egan Only injury or illness are likely to prevent the Republic of Ireland international starting against Birmingham City. Physically strong and with a good positional sense, there seems to be little point in breaking up his relationship with Basham. A header during last month's friendly against Europa Point reminded he is an asset at attacking set-pieces too. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Jack Robinson Jack O'Connell's on-going fitness issues are a real blow for United, who had hoped to welcome him back into action this season. Although Robinson initially struggled to provide the same thrust as his colleague when granted an opportunity last term, he showed signs of growing into the role as the campaign wore on and is known to be a solid Championship defender. Photo: Simon Bellis