Is Sheffield United v Watford on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Sheffield United face Watford at Bramall Lane in the Championship on Sunday afternoon

Sheffield United are back in Championship action on Sunday as they take on Watford at Bramall Lane. The Hornets are one of just two sides who won their opening three games, as the Vicarage Road outfit got their season off to a great start under Tom Cleverley.

The Blades are unbeaten in their opening three league matches, having beaten Preston North End 2-0 on the opening day followed by draws with Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City. Chris Wilder’s sit on three points after being hit with a two-point deduction for defaulting on payments to other clubs during their 2022-23 promotion season.

It was a quiet deadline day for United in terms of incomings but there were players who left. They loaned young striker Antwoine Hackford to Port Vale for the duration of the 2024-25 season - where he will play under ex-Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Another departure saw United States international Auston Trusty move permanently as he joined Scottish Premiership champions Celtic for an undisclosed fee. Anis Slimane also departed as he joined Championship rivals Norwich City on a season-long loan, with an option for a permanent deal.

Will Osula, Jayden Bogle, Cameron Archer, Oliver Norwood, Oli McBurnie, George Baldock, Max Lowe, Ben Osborn, Daniel Jebbison, Wes Foderingham, John Egan, Chris Basham and Jordan Amissah all left this summer too in what has been a period of rebuilding for the Blades. A number of players have joined the club, however, with the likes of Kieffer Moore, Harry Souttar and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi arriving.

Is Sheffield United v Watford on TV?

Yes, the fixture will be broadcast live by Sky Sports on Sunday afternoon. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+ from 2.30pm with the fixture getting underway at 3pm.

Is there a stream for Sheffield United v Watford?

Sky Sports customers can stream the match using Sky Go. The app is available on mobile, desktop, tablet and on some games consoles. The match can also be streamed via NOW TV, although a monthly or daily pass to Sky Sports channels must be purchased in order to watch the game using NOW TV.

Sheffield United v Watford team news

Jamie Shackleton, who joined on a free transfer from Leeds United, is awaiting his debut after being out with a knee injury while Femi Seriki has sustained a leg injury. Watford’s Imran Louza is also expected to miss out.