Ipswich Town v Sheffield United: is it on tv, what time is kick off and what are the odds?

Sheffield United will travel to bottom of the table Ipswich this weekend when they face off in their Championship match at Portman Road.

There are 20 places between Chris Wilder and Paul Lambert’s sides after two contrasting starts to the season for the Blades and the Tractorboys.

Chris Wilder. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday 22 December.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow Audio service.

How can I follow Ipswich Town v Sheffield United live?

You can keep up to date with all the latest team news and live coverage from the match on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Sheffield United’s Leon Clarke missed last Friday’s match against West Brom with injury, but otherwise the Blades are expected to have a fully fit squad.

Ipswich will be without Cole Skuse, who recently suffered a knee injury that is expected to keep him out of action for up to eight weeks.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments have not yet been announced.

What are the betting odds?

SkyBet have an Ipswich win at 18/5, a draw at 5/2 and a Sheffield United win is 4/5.

What is Ipswich and Sheffield United’s form?

Ipswich finally picked up a win in their last match against Wigan as they look to move off the foot of the Championship table.

They had not managed to pick up any points in their previous four matches, however.

Sheffield United suffered defeat at the hands of fellow promotion rivals West Brom on Friday night and have only won two of their last five games.