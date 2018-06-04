International debut has Sheffield United defender focused on impressing more for Blades

Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens will go into the new season buoyed by winning his first international cap at the weekend.

Stevens came on as a 77th minute substitute in the Republic of Ireland’s 2-1 win over the USA at the Aviva Stadium and was bowled over by the whole experience after being called into the summer squad by Martin O’Neill.

Now, once again, Stevens attention turns to United with hopes of impressing enough to keep his place in the Irish set-up.

“It’s been class,” he told the42.ie following the win. I met up going to Turkey, and the lads were spot on straight away.

“You’re just embedded in. It’s just one big group and it has been really enjoyable. I can only impress when I’m on the football pitch, so hopefully I’ve done a little bit of that.

Who knows what way it’s going to be, but I’ve just got to focus on my club football now.”

The fact that he only got on for the final 13 minutes, replacing Shane Duffy wasn't looked upon negatively by Stevens.

“I don’t think you can really go by that because he [O’Neill] sees you everyday in training,” he added.

“It probably comes down to training to get in the first team to play. Hopefully by impressing in training it will bring you into the games.

“It’s been a long road, you could say, but that comes down to me and my performances and my choices. Over the last three years, it’s been the most enjoyable time that I’ve had.

“I’ll be relaxing now for a week or two, then get back into it and hopefully hit the ground running with Sheffield United.”