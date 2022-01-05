Inside Sheffield United's January transfer window - James Hill, centre backs, square pegs and Oli Burke

There almost certainly won’t be root and branch changes to the Sheffield United squad in this transfer window but it is likely to be a fairly busy one.

By Chris Holt
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 7:00 pm

United have one problem position as things stand, with a central defender their number one priority. Reverting to three at the back has left them short on numbers with only four recognised experienced centre backs in the ranks.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield United: Contract situation threatens a repeat of John Lundstram to Ran...

Of course there are a few players that could ‘fill in’ when necessary – Enda Stevens and George Baldock have done in the past – but that is not a long-term solution and so dippinbg into the market is seen as key to United maintainong their push for prootion back to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fleetwood Town's James Hill is a target for Sheffield United in this transfer window

James Hill appears to be at the top of their list in that regard but there are plenty of other teams – some from the top flight – who have shown interest in the Fleetwood Town defender, whose dad, Clint, had a spell at the Blades at the latter end of his playing career.

MORE – Revealed: The offer Sheffield United could make in a last ditch effort to sign in-demand defender

While the Blades are keen to bring in at least one player, it’s the exit door that is likely to be busier, with Oli Burke one of the first expected to be leaving.

Blackburn Rovers have reportedly targeted the pacey forward as they look to build on their own promotion challenge and whether it's to Ewood Park or elsewhere, it would appear as those the Scotland international’s days at Bramall Lane are numbered.

MORE – United's promotion rivals eye midfielder; Blackburn send starlet back to Liverpool; Former Blades target returns to Wolves

All this and more was discussed by The Star’s Sheffield United writers James Shield and Danny Hall in our special January Transfer Window Q&A. Hit play to watch.

Blackburn RoversJames HillBladesPremier League