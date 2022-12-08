Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has issued an injury update on several of the Blades’ key men ahead of this weekend’s Championship return against Huddersfield Town.

United have used the four-week World Cup break to get their walking wounded closer to match fitness, with Oli McBurnie going under the knife to correct a hernia issue. Iliman Ndiaye, who was away in Qatar with Senegal, appeared to be limping after his country’s final game of the tournament against England, with many Blades fans concerned about his availability for this weekend’s clash with bottom club Town.

"We're four weeks further on now and with how relentless the schedule was, that's seven or eight games,” boss Heckingbottom said. “So it allows us to have more bodies back, or closer back, for six or seven games. So from that point of view, it's been good for us.

"Back training, we’ve had Jayden [Bogle], Max Lowe, Sander [Berge], Tommy [Doyle]. Oli Mac has done a bit with us today, Robbo [Jack Robinson] trained with us today."

Sheffield United return to Championship action this weekend: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Anel Ahmedhodzic is also back training after his illness which kept him out of the game at Cardiff City, while Heckingbottom conceded McBurnie is “probably not” in a position to start against Huddersfield after the hernia surgery and a separate ankle issue.

"It’s his first training day back today, he's probably not in that position,” Heckingbottom conceded. “We want him back available but the good thing for us is a nine day break after this game so we don't want to take risks. We're not trying to rush him. He's been moving well and we're pleased with him.”

There seemed better news on the Ndiaye front with Heckingbottom, who confirmed Rhys Norrington-Davies has undergone surgery on his hamstring issue, revealing Ndiaye was back training with the Blades. “So that’s another good thing for us,” the manager added. “He’s good. I had a brief chat with him about [the World Cup] and we seemed more excited about it than him.”