Injury concern for Sheffield United over ex-Leeds United man as Ivo Grbic's absence v Rotherham clarified
Sheffield United are sweating on the fitness of new signing Jamie Shackleton after the former Leeds United man limped out of this afternoon’s pre-season friendly at Rotherham United. Shackleton, who joined United earlier in this transfer window, had been earmarked to start the season at right-back, as things stood, after Jayden Bogle’s departure - ironically to Elland Road.
But with less than two weeks to go until their season-opener at Preston North End, boss Chris Wilder has another concern after Shackleton went down early in the game at Rotherham. After lengthy treatment from the United medical team he limped gingerly from the pitch and straight down the tunnel for further evaluation, with a hug of sympathy from boss Wilder on the way.
Youngster Femi Seriki was given another chance to stake a claim for a starting spot but any lengthy Shackleton absence may intensify the need for further replacements in that area, following the summer departures of George Baldock and then Bogle. Sam Curtis, the highly-rated Irish youngster, was also on the bench but Seriki was preferred from the bench as Shackleton’s replacement.
Ivo Grbic, the Croatian goalkeeper, was a notable absentee from the United teamsheet amid doubts over his Blades future, following another unconvincing display at Harrogate in midweek. The official line is that Grbic missed out through illness, with Adam Davies starting and youngster Luke Faxon on the bench alongside new signing Harrison Burrows.
