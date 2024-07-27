Sportimage

Injury concern for Sheffield United with less than fortnight until start of new season

Sheffield United are sweating on the fitness of new signing Jamie Shackleton after the former Leeds United man limped out of this afternoon’s pre-season friendly at Rotherham United. Shackleton, who joined United earlier in this transfer window, had been earmarked to start the season at right-back, as things stood, after Jayden Bogle’s departure - ironically to Elland Road.

But with less than two weeks to go until their season-opener at Preston North End, boss Chris Wilder has another concern after Shackleton went down early in the game at Rotherham. After lengthy treatment from the United medical team he limped gingerly from the pitch and straight down the tunnel for further evaluation, with a hug of sympathy from boss Wilder on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngster Femi Seriki was given another chance to stake a claim for a starting spot but any lengthy Shackleton absence may intensify the need for further replacements in that area, following the summer departures of George Baldock and then Bogle. Sam Curtis, the highly-rated Irish youngster, was also on the bench but Seriki was preferred from the bench as Shackleton’s replacement.