Sheffield United fans could get their first glimpse of Harrison Burrows in a Blades shirt tonight when their side face Huddersfield Town in their final pre-season game. But Kieffer Moore is a doubt after taking a knock in training this week, just a week before the start of the new Championship season.
United’s starting XI will give us a big idea of Chris Wilder’s plans for next week’s season opener at Preston North End - so we tasked our man to step into the manager’s shoes and select the side he’d send out against the Blades’ Yorkshire rivals. Here’s who he went for ...
1. Ivo Grbic
With Grbic missing last time out with illness it was another chance for Adam Davies to stake a claim for the No.1 spot, but if he's fit and well enough to play he could get some valuable minutes in the tank here | Sportimage
2. Femi Seriki
Jayden Bogle has gone and Jamie Shackleton is injured so judging by his introduction off the bench at Rotherham, Seriki is the next cab off the rank at right-back. Sai Sachdev or Sam Curtis could also be considered
| Sportimage
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic
There's been talk about his future all summer but he remains a Blade and is also the only senior right-footed centre-half on United's books at the minute so will surely play?
Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
4. Jack Robinson
That leaves a shootout between Robinson and Auston Trusty for the left-sided slot in Wilder's preferred 4-2-3-1 pre-season shape. Robinson played and captained United on Saturday at Rotherham so is probably the favourite to retain that spot
| Sportimage
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.