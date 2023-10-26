The Blades will be long odds to get their first win of the season away at the Emirates, with the Gunners looking to run Manchester City close in the race for the title again, but these are not the games that will dictate United’s Premier League survival and they will be looking to continue the positive momentum they built up last weekend at home to Manchester United.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom faced the media earlier today to preview the clash, with injuries, more tactical switches and Auston Trusty’s return to north London amongst the big talking points to emerge ahead of Saturday’s clash...
1. Injuries
There hasn't been much positive news on that front for the Blades in recent times but the return of George Baldock to training is a real boost to a squad badly in need of positives at the minute. Jayden Bogle has performed admirably in his absence but Baldock's combative qualities could offer United an extra dimension as they look to kickstart their season, and he has shown throughout his time at the Blades that he can cope against some of the league's best widemen. Oli McBurnie underwent a scan on his injured groin today, and is a doubt for Arsenal having not trained since the weekend, while Will Osula and Max Lowe are getting "closer" but are still not available. Daniel Jebbison is also still out with his health issue.
2. Brewster bonus
If McBurnie doesn't make the Emirates trip then that presents an excellent opportunity for Rhian Brewster to continue his comeback from injury, and stake a claim for further game-time from the start. "He's been working really well," Heckingbottom said of Brewster. "There's a hunger about him from the bench but there's got to be a real degree of patience about him. We're aware of the journey and how hard he's worked but that's not to say that he can't deliver for us when he is in on the pitch. He's looking sharp and hungry on training so he's available for selection, we're considering him and we're really pleased with him."
3. Trusty the process
Defender Auston Trusty was an obvious choice to face the media ahead of his return to the Emirates this weekend, following his summer move to the Blades. The American only looks at his time with Arsenal as a positive but he didn't get a chance to show what we could do with the Gunners, and will be keen to show them what they are missing this weekend. He has been impressive in his two starts so far, lining up alongside Jack Robinson in a central two against Man United this weekend and his athleticism - one of the stand-out qualities that earned his move to the Blades - will be severely tested again this weekend
4. Hecky's warning
The Blades boss has frequently reminded his side that no-one will feel sorry for themselves during their ongoing injury crisis and instead that rival clubs will "smell blood" and look at it as an opportunity to put more points onto their own tally. The narrative around United is one of despair at the moment, yet the mood could have been completely different but for a couple of big moments that have gone against them already this season - like Spurs' two late goals and Jordan Pickford's wondersave to deny United all three points at Bramall Lane. If United had taken six points instead of one, they'd have been out of the bottom three without any discernable change in performances. But they didn't, and instead the story is one of doom and gloom