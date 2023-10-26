4 . Hecky's warning

The Blades boss has frequently reminded his side that no-one will feel sorry for themselves during their ongoing injury crisis and instead that rival clubs will "smell blood" and look at it as an opportunity to put more points onto their own tally. The narrative around United is one of despair at the moment, yet the mood could have been completely different but for a couple of big moments that have gone against them already this season - like Spurs' two late goals and Jordan Pickford's wondersave to deny United all three points at Bramall Lane. If United had taken six points instead of one, they'd have been out of the bottom three without any discernable change in performances. But they didn't, and instead the story is one of doom and gloom