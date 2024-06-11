Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest news surrounding the Championship rivals of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will already be ramping up preparations for next season as they bid to get ahead in the transfer window. The window is not officially open yet, but clubs around the Championship have already announced new signings, with players available on free transfers, while others have already agreed fees with other clubs for new arrivals.

Both the Blades and Wednesday will need to strengthen this summer, and both will need to do it without breaking the bank. As they look to go about that task, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the rest of the Championship club.

Lawrence urged to consider Championship move

Rangers star Tom Lawrence has been told to consider a move to Sheffield United amid links with an Ipswich Town switch. “Tom Lawrence has proven that he is a player who can operate at the top Championship level, and he would be a good signing for Sheffield United,” Carlton Palmer told Football League World.

“He has picked up a few injuries in recent seasons, but he is durable, and he can play anywhere across the forward line. So, he would be a very, very good signing for Sheffield United if they can get it over the line. I suppose the fee is not going to be massive given Tom’s age. Obviously, he would be flattered that his name has been linked to Ipswich Town, but he will be conscious of the fact he is 30, and he will be wanting to play regular football. Will that be guaranteed at Ipswich Town? Maybe not and if he goes to Sheffield United under Chris Wilder, he will be guaranteed more game time.”

Summerville ‘latest’

Crysencio Summerville is said to be happy at Leeds United despite links with a move to a Premier League or top division club elsewhere. The winger is widely expected to move on from Elland Road this summer, but TEAMtalk report that he is not close to forcing an exit.

Meanwhile, transfer journalist Jacque Talbot claims Liverpool are still in the race to sign the Dutchman, tweeting: “Can confirm, absolutely nothing to suggest that Liverpool have walked away from Summerville at this stage. As revealed, interest has been the from Reds since January. Newcastle remain keen, too. £35m or so should do it.”

Rosenior close to Sunderland

Sunderland are said to be closing in on a deal to appoint former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior after months searching for a permanent replacement for Michael Beale, with Mike Dodds taking temporary charge for the run-in. Rosenior did well with Hull last season but was sacked after narrowly missing out on the top six. He now looks set to land the Stadium of Light job, with reports claiming a deal is close to being sealed.