"Important news" - Slavisa Jokanovic's injury update on Sheffield United strikers Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick ahead of Derby clash

Mousset, who impressed Jokanović in pre-season, has played only 53 minutes of competitive football this season before damaging a hamstring in the opening game against Birmingham City.

Teammate McGoldrick has not played since United’s EFL Cup win over Derby, who United face again this weekend in the Championship, towards the end of August.

But Jokanović revealed: “Both have started working today with us.

“This is positive news for all of us and for the players too. It’s not just about 11 guys, I need more people and more competition.

“They are fighting to be in the squad and be on the bench and in the starting XI. When some quality people come back, it’s always important news for us.”

When asked if the two are yet available for selection or need more time to get up to speed, Jokanović added: “They started today working with the group, they will need some time to be available to compete.

“They are working with the group that didn’t participate in the last game and I have time to make the decision.”

Lys Mousset of Sheffield United was injured against Birmingham City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage