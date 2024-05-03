Former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock says he is finally retired from football after multiple retirements and comebacks. The 75-year-old recently left Aberdeen after a temporary spell in charge, though he started the season with Huddersfield Town.

The veteran boss performed another miracle to save Huddersfield from relegation last season, but he was only given a matter of weeks this season before he was sacked and replaced by former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore - who didn’t work out. In recent years, Warnock rescued Cardiff City from a relegation battle and got them promoted the following season, while he also saved Rotherham United from what was seemingly a point of no return before that.

Warnock is the record-holder for promotions with eight, and he, of course, managed hometown club Sheffield United between 1996 and 2007. Forty-four years after beginning his managerial career at Gainsborough Trinity, the former Blades boss now says he is done for good, finding pleasure in other areas of life.

“That’s me finally done now, though,” he told the Tippy Tappy Podcast. “I have other things. The thing is, I’m enjoying...my son William plays golf, and I’ve really enjoyed watching him. He’s on scratch now and he teaches it down in Corwell. A few weeks ago I caddied for him at a competition - I couldn’t do it for 18 holes! My back wouldn’t manage that.