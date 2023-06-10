Iliman Ndiaye has received the ultimate Sheffield United compliment from the club's greatest-ever player Tony Currie, who described the Senegal international as "amazing" and backed him to "frighten some defences in the Premier League" next season.

Ndiaye is the closest a generation of Blades supporters will have seen to Currie, a former England international who wowed crowds and established him as a legend at the Lane during his time at the club.

At 23, Ndiaye has already played in a World Cup and helped his side to promotion to the Premier League and reach a play-off and FA Cup semi-final and much more is expected in the future. United have already rejected a £25m plus add-ons bid from Everton for his services and his first season at top-flight level is not expected to be his last, whatever United's fate.

United's No.29 cleaned up at every end-of-season awards ceremony going after a campaign that saw him net 15 goals, add 11 assists and share the golden boot with teammate Oli McBurnie.

"Not bad, is he?" smiled Currie. "He's got an advantage, because I think he's got six legs! I don't know how he does it sometimes. He's amazing, absolutely amazing.

"He'll beat two or three players and then he'll overrun it sometimes and all of a sudden he wraps a leg around, one of the six, and he's got the ball back at his feet.

"He does it all through the game, all the time. He's amazing. He can beat someone just like that. So easy."

Speaking on Star columnist Alan Biggs' YouTube show, Currie was asked the question that has been posed to many who know Ndiaye well and have seen him up close - just how far can he go in the game?

"Who knows?" Currie answered. "He's done fantastic in the last two seasons and especially last season. If we can keep him in that form, he'll frighten some defenders in the Premier League, for sure."