Ndiaye travelled to France over the weekend after a deal was struck between the Blades and his boyhood club, ending any hopes amongst supporters that he would remain at Bramall Lane ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Senegal star was close to signing a new deal at the club during their pre-season trip to Portugal but after a big U-turn saw United informed that the player wished to move to Marseille, where he spent time as a youngster, the Blades reluctantly entered negotiations with Marseille over a move.

Ndiaye’s departure leaves a gaping hole in United’s squad with less than two weeks to go until the start of the new season and a statement from the player this afternoon read: “Sheffield United Football Club, What an incredible journey it has been... I was only 18 when I arrived at the club, full of hope and desire to show the people that trusted me what I was capable of. Four years later, as I look back on all we have been through together, I feel particularly proud of everything we've achieved, and of having put this club back where it belongs, in the Premier League.

“I have always given the best of myself on and off the pitch to thank you all for the incredible support and love you have shown me from day one. It was not only special to me but also to my family. I would sincerely like to thank the coach and his staff for the trust they have placed in me, as well to every single person who has made this club what it is today, and all of my team-mates for these very special moments experienced together.

“And for you, fans, it is difficult to find the words. Your constant support has motivated me to be the best, and to defend these colours the best that I could. I won't forget anything: the Lane's atmosphere, the chant I ended up singing alone at home, the shared joys a few months ago when we officially went up...

