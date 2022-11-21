So it comes as little surprise to hear the Scottish international eulogise about the Senegalese wonderkid ahead of a possible World Cup debut, with Ndiaye and Co. scheduled to take on the Netherlands in their group stage opener this afternoon.

Ndiaye’s hopes of featuring in the tournament may have received a boost last week with confirmation that Sadio Mane, the Bayern Munich superstar and Senegal’s star forward, would miss the tournament in Qatar through injury.

It’s been some story for a player who effectively turned professional just over a year ago, when he signed a contract with the Blades and was integrated back into the first-team set-up after one substitute appearance in the Premier League previously.

“It's been some journey and I couldn't be happier for him,” Scottish international McBurnie told The Star. “I know he's not as comfortable in the interviews as a lot of people but he's such a good kid. So humble and down to earth but at the same time he has such an inner confidence.

“He knows how good he is, we all know how good he is and he plays football just like he's playing five-a-side on the street with his mates. And that's what’s so good about him. He's learned over the last year more of the tactical side of it, and that's down to the gaffer and Jack [Lester].

“But he's unbelievable. He's such a joy to play with and he makes me look good a lot of the time because I'll give him the ball and he'll go and do something crazy with it. So I'm really enjoying playing with him and when me and him are at it, we're right up there in the division to cause anyone problems.

“We have to be because you see the boys who are on the bench and snapping at our heels, it's not like we're guaranteed our shirts. He's been excellent, I can't speak highly enough of him and if he goes to the World Cup and does his thing, there'll be no-one happier for him than all the boys here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye have been a superb attacking partnership for Sheffield United this season: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

And if the 22-year-old shines, no-one at Bramall Lane will be surprised either. “Not at all,” McBurnie continued. “I could see him going and doing mad things there. He's got that in him and it wouldn't surprise me at all. Whatever level he's stepped up to, he's always got better and it seems the better opposition he's playing against the better he is.