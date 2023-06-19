Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye’s future is in the news again after a weekend report claimed Everton are set to rejoin the race for his transfer this summer, alongside his boyhood club Marseille.

United’s Premier League rivals have previously tried their luck to sign the Senegal international, with a £25m plus add-ons bid rejected by the Blades in January. But his contract status has persuaded the Toffees to try their luck again this summer, according to The Sun, while Marseille - a club Ndiaye has made no secret of his wish to represent again one day in the future - are also reportedly keeping tabs on the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ndiaye was not understood to be too keen on the Everton move, even if United had accepted that big-money bid at a time when their Premier League status was uncertain, and not much has changed on that front. They and Marseille are not the only clubs interested in Ndiaye this summer after a stunning season, which saw him score 15 goals and add 11 assists to help the Blades to Premier League promotion and the semi-finals of the FA Cup, cemented his reputation as one of the brightest talents in English football.

United’s owner Prince Abdullah has already gone on record to state his plans to keep together United’s current squad, with the important caveat of “if we can”. Speaking last week after the Blades’ fixtures for the new season were released, boss Paul Heckingbottom appeared to confirm that Ndiaye’s contract - and that of fellow star Sander Berge - does not contain an option for another 12 months in United’s favour.

If that is indeed the case, then Ndiaye would be free to agree a pre-contract transfer overseas as soon as January, to be completed in the following summer when his contract at Bramall Lane would run out. That would be of obvious interest to Marseille as well as a number of other clubs on the continent and possibly beyond.

Ndiaye and his representatives showed little appetite to discuss a new contract at Bramall Lane when the possibility was last raised but United hope for a different outcome if the incentive of a release clause is inserted into any prospective new deal. Despite his status, Ndiaye is understood to be amongst the lower-paid members of Heckingbottom’s squad and a compromise agreement may see his current salary bumped up quite considerably, while also protecting both the player’s and the club’s interests with a reasonable buy-out clause that would guarantee United some money when he is sold, and also not stand in the forward’s way when a more attractive option inevitably comes along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even if Ndiaye does not sign new terms, United may elect to take the brave approach by standing firm and letting him leave for nothing, believing that having his quality in the building will enhance their chances of remaining in the Premier League and guaranteeing another big payday - rather than accepting a cut-price fee.