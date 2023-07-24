News you can trust since 1887
Slimane, Larouci make United debuts as Estoril team news confirmed

Iliman Ndiaye front and centre as Sheffield United unveil smart new third shirt amid transfer speculation

Iliman Ndiaye was front and centre in Sheffield United’s promotional material for their new silver away strip, which was released this morning.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:41 BST

The Senegal star has been linked with a move to Marseille all summer, with United offering him a new and much-improved contract in a bid to see him remain at Bramall Lane ahead of the new season. And Blades fans got their first glimpse of Ndiaye in the Blades’ new third kit this morning as it was released.

Featuring a subtle stripe effect, the shirt pays tribute to Sheffield’s steel heritage and will be debuted in the Blades’ pre-season clash at Rotherham United tomorrow evening.

A press release unveiling the new shirt said that the “new Erreà shirt is inspired by Sheffield’s steel making past and represents hard work and determination, values that Sheffield United prides itself on.”

The shirt features a light grey material overlayed with a steel pattern and is complemented by red trim within the collar and along both sides of the torso. Steel grey socks and shorts with red trim will be worn, with red shorts and socks also available as an option in case of any kit clashes when the new Premier League season kicks off.

The shirt will be available to purchase in early August and has been released without a sponsor, as United continue negotiations with potential new partners for the new campaign.

The Blades also unveiled their new away goalkeeper shirt, modelled by Jordan Amissah, with a black body and subtle red trim.