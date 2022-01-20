Iliman Ndiaye reveals target for improvement after making Sheffield United breakthrough

The French-born 21-year-old ended lengthy speculation about his future in the summer when he signed a long-term contract to tie his immediate future to Bramall Lane, and has emerged as one of the shining lights of the Blades’ season so far.

The highlight was undoubtedly a stunning solo run and finish to seal three points away at leaders Fulham, and the youngster has been one of few Blades players this season to appear scarred by the club’s struggles last season as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For me personally it’s going good, I think,” Ndiaye said of his season so far.

“There’s ups and downs but overall I think it’s only going to get better. I'm working hard in training and in matches. Since I’ve joined Sheffield United, I’ve just been more professional in everything I’ve been doing. Football wise, I’ve learnt a lot.

“I feel like I’m getting used to [Championship football]. With the help of my teammates. The challenge was always going to be high.

Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United holds off Alan Browne of Preston North End: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It’s helped to have players like Morgan [Gibbs-White] and Rhian [Brewster]. We’re the same age so it’s easier to understand each other.

“People talk about goals and assists so that’s the main thing I want to add to my game. That’s it really. I’m learning a lot, I’m getting stronger and my position on the field, I understand it more.