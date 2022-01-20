Iliman Ndiaye reveals target for improvement after making Sheffield United breakthrough
Iliman Ndiaye, the Sheffield United starlet, has signalled his intention to add more goals and assists to his game after his impressive introduction to life as a Blades first-team player.
The French-born 21-year-old ended lengthy speculation about his future in the summer when he signed a long-term contract to tie his immediate future to Bramall Lane, and has emerged as one of the shining lights of the Blades’ season so far.
The highlight was undoubtedly a stunning solo run and finish to seal three points away at leaders Fulham, and the youngster has been one of few Blades players this season to appear scarred by the club’s struggles last season as they were relegated from the Premier League.
“For me personally it’s going good, I think,” Ndiaye said of his season so far.
“There’s ups and downs but overall I think it’s only going to get better. I'm working hard in training and in matches. Since I’ve joined Sheffield United, I’ve just been more professional in everything I’ve been doing. Football wise, I’ve learnt a lot.
“I feel like I’m getting used to [Championship football]. With the help of my teammates. The challenge was always going to be high.
“It’s helped to have players like Morgan [Gibbs-White] and Rhian [Brewster]. We’re the same age so it’s easier to understand each other.
“People talk about goals and assists so that’s the main thing I want to add to my game. That’s it really. I’m learning a lot, I’m getting stronger and my position on the field, I understand it more.
“So I’ve got to add more goals and assists to help us win games.”