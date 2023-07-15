News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal

Iliman Ndiaye joins Sheffield United trialist in confirmed teams v Chesterfield

Iliman Ndiaye joins trialist on Blades teamsheet v Chesterfield

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 15th Jul 2023, 14:04 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST

Iliman Ndiaye is on the Blades teamsheet for today’s friendly against Chesterfield, as boss Paul Heckingbottom takes a closer look at trialist Chris Francis from Bournemouth.

The 20-year-old defender Francis features in the first half side, alongside youngsters Andre Brooks, Will Osula and Louie Marsh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ndiaye is on the teamsheet for the second half of the game alongside Oli McBurnie, Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic. The Senegal international has been linked with a move to Marseille in recent days but has reported for Blades duty for their first friendly of pre-season.

Most Popular

Blades first half: Foderingham, Seriki, Basham, Egan, Francis, Lowe, Norwood, Brooks, Fleck, Marsh, Osula.

Second half: Davies, Sachdev, Ahmedhodzic, Freckleton, Robinson, Buyabu, Berge, Neal, Osborn, McBurnie, Ndiaye.

Related topics:Paul Heckingbottom