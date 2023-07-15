Iliman Ndiaye joins Sheffield United trialist in confirmed teams v Chesterfield

Iliman Ndiaye is on the Blades teamsheet for today’s friendly against Chesterfield, as boss Paul Heckingbottom takes a closer look at trialist Chris Francis from Bournemouth.

Ndiaye is on the teamsheet for the second half of the game alongside Oli McBurnie, Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic. The Senegal international has been linked with a move to Marseille in recent days but has reported for Blades duty for their first friendly of pre-season.