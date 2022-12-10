For the Blades’ first game in a month after the season paused for the World Cup break, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark and James McAtee are all in the starting line-up.

Jack Robinson, Chris Basham and Oliver Arblaster all drop out from the side that faced Cardiff City in the last match before the break. Oli McBurnie, fresh from hernia surgery and treatment on his ankle, is on the bench, while Iliman Ndiaye starts after returning from Senegal duty with Qatar.