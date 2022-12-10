For the Blades’ first game in a month after the season paused for the World Cup break, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark and James McAtee are all in the starting line-up.
Jack Robinson, Chris Basham and Oliver Arblaster all drop out from the side that faced Cardiff City in the last match before the break. Oli McBurnie, fresh from hernia surgery and treatment on his ankle, is on the bench, while Iliman Ndiaye starts after returning from Senegal duty with Qatar.
Sander Berge is also on the bench, alongside fellow returnee Max Lowe after their respective injury absences.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Sharp, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Osborn, Clark, McAtee, Ndiaye. Subs: Davies, Basham, Berge, McBurnie, Khadra, Lowe, Bogle.
Town: Lee Nicholls, Sorba Thomas, Will Boyle, Josh Ruffels, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, David Kasumu, Duane Holmes, Jack Rudoni, Danny Ward, Tom Lees, Michał Helik. Subs: Nicholas Bilokapic; Jonathan Hogg, Jordan Rhodes, Tyreece Simpson, Ben Jackson, Brahima Diarra, Loick Ayina