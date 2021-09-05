Iliman Ndiaye: Highly-rated Sheffield United youngster signs new Blades contract

The new deal keeps Ndiaye at Bramall Lane until 2024.

The 21-year-old France-born midfielder made his senior debut in the Premier League last season and has made one appearance for the first team in this campaign, in the EFL Cup win over Derby County.

Ndaiye is now hopeful that he can play more of a role in the semior set-up after an impressive start for the under 23s this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iliman Ndiaye, centre, has signed a new contract at Sheffield United. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"I'm very happy the deal is done, my family are proud of me, and it is an exciting time," he said. “I've worked hard to get to this point but have been helped by everyone in the Academy, but especially Paul Heckingbottom and Jack Lester and I must thank them.

"The game against Derby in the cup was the first time I've played in front of the fans at Bramall Lane in a senior game and I am looking forward to playing more."

On confirming the contract, United CEO Stephen Bettis, said: "The whole club sees Iliman as a very exciting prospect and we have worked hard to ensure he has committed his future to the club.

"We hope that now the deal is signed, he concentrates fully on working hard on his game to ensure he reaches the heights that all inside the club believe he is capable of."

"The whole club sees Iliman as a very exciting prospect and we have worked hard to ensure he has committed his future to the club.