News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
No new signings for Owls v Rovers - Youngster missing from squad
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Green man at UK pedestrian crossings to undergo major change
Shock and sadness as legendary Owls figure Trevor Francis passes away

Iliman Ndiaye features in Sheffield United XI at Rotherham United amidst transfer talk

Iliman Ndiaye is in the Sheffield United side to face Rotherham United in tonight’s friendly at the New York Stadium.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 25th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 18:07 BST

The Senegal star has again been linked with a move away this week, with the Marseille transfer saga refusing to die down just yet, but he has reported for duty at Rotherham for the Blades’ latest friendly ahead of the new season.

United have named a very youthful bench against the Millers, with a host of first-team players missing ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Girona in Manchester. New signing Benie Traore does not feature on the teamsheet, but Yasser Larouci starts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Basham, Robinson, Larouci, Neal, Norwood, Osborn, Brooks, Ndiaye, Jebbison.

Subs: Amissah, Gomis, Maguire, Hackford, Buyabu, Barratt, Staniland, Dickinson, Sachdev, Smith, Blacker.