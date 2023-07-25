The Senegal star has again been linked with a move away this week, with the Marseille transfer saga refusing to die down just yet, but he has reported for duty at Rotherham for the Blades’ latest friendly ahead of the new season.
United have named a very youthful bench against the Millers, with a host of first-team players missing ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Girona in Manchester. New signing Benie Traore does not feature on the teamsheet, but Yasser Larouci starts.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Basham, Robinson, Larouci, Neal, Norwood, Osborn, Brooks, Ndiaye, Jebbison.
Subs: Amissah, Gomis, Maguire, Hackford, Buyabu, Barratt, Staniland, Dickinson, Sachdev, Smith, Blacker.