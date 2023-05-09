Iliman Ndiaye caps stunning Sheffield United season with more deserved recognition

Iliman Ndiaye capped a stunning season with two more deserved gongs at The Star Football Awards tonight.

The Senegal star scored 15 goals in all competitions and added 11 assists for good measure to help Sheffield United to automatic promotion, in a campaign in which they also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ndiaye, who also represented his country at the World Cup in Qatar over the winter, has established himself as one of the best players outside of the EFL over the past two seasons and United hope to hang on to him this summer as they prepare for their first season back in the Premier League after a couple of years at Championship level.

Ndiaye was crowned player of the year and players’ player of the season at United’s official end-of-season celebrations recently, adding the golden boot for good measure - despite ending the season tied on 15 goals with Oli McBurnie.

And tonight, at The Star awards, he added two more gongs to his bulging trophy cabinet after winning the Blades’ player of the season award, and the region’s young player of the year trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a very good season,” he said at the event. “Obviously personally and for the whole squad. It’s something I’ll never forget... I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Premier League, and I’m here now - so I’m happy.”