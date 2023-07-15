News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal

Iliman Ndiaye, Sander Berge on Sheffield United duty amid transfer speculation

Both Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye have reported for duty with Sheffield United this afternoon for their first pre-season friendly ahead of the new season.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 15th Jul 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST

Both men have been linked with moves away this summer ahead of their contracts expiring in a year’s time, with Ndiaye’s future the subject of particular scrutiny in recent days amid talk of an imminent move to his boyhood club Marseille.

Reports have suggested that Marseille have agreed personal terms with Ndiaye, before moving on to try and strike an agreement with United. That had led to some fears that he would be left out of the squad for this afternoon’s friendly with Chesterfield, but Ndiaye and Berge were both part of the travelling party that arrived at the SMH Group Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has made no secret of his desire to retain the duo’s services ahead of the new Premier League campaign, and will be asked to provide his response to the latest reports after the game. United fly to Portugal for their warm-weather training camp tomorrow, before resuming their preparations on UK soil ahead of August 12’s season opener at home to Crystal Palace.

Most Popular

Ndiaye is on the Blades teamsheet for today’s friendly against Chesterfield, as boss Paul Heckingbottom takes a closer look at trialist Chris Francis from Bournemouth.

The 20-year-old defender Francis features in the first half side, alongside youngsters Andre Brooks, Will Osula and Louie Marsh. Ndiaye is on the teamsheet for the second half of the game alongside Oli McBurnie, Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Blades first half: Foderingham, Seriki, Basham, Egan, Francis, Lowe, Norwood, Brooks, Fleck, Marsh, Osula.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Second half: Davies, Sachdev, Ahmedhodzic, Freckleton, Robinson, Buyabu, Berge, Neal, Osborn, McBurnie, Ndiaye.