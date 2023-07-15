Both Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye have reported for duty with Sheffield United this afternoon for their first pre-season friendly ahead of the new season.

Both men have been linked with moves away this summer ahead of their contracts expiring in a year’s time, with Ndiaye’s future the subject of particular scrutiny in recent days amid talk of an imminent move to his boyhood club Marseille.

Reports have suggested that Marseille have agreed personal terms with Ndiaye, before moving on to try and strike an agreement with United. That had led to some fears that he would be left out of the squad for this afternoon’s friendly with Chesterfield, but Ndiaye and Berge were both part of the travelling party that arrived at the SMH Group Stadium.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has made no secret of his desire to retain the duo’s services ahead of the new Premier League campaign, and will be asked to provide his response to the latest reports after the game. United fly to Portugal for their warm-weather training camp tomorrow, before resuming their preparations on UK soil ahead of August 12’s season opener at home to Crystal Palace.

Ndiaye is on the Blades teamsheet for today’s friendly against Chesterfield, as boss Paul Heckingbottom takes a closer look at trialist Chris Francis from Bournemouth.

The 20-year-old defender Francis features in the first half side, alongside youngsters Andre Brooks, Will Osula and Louie Marsh. Ndiaye is on the teamsheet for the second half of the game alongside Oli McBurnie, Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Blades first half: Foderingham, Seriki, Basham, Egan, Francis, Lowe, Norwood, Brooks, Fleck, Marsh, Osula.

