United remain keen to tie down their starlet, who has returned to training after his World Cup exploits with Senegal, and are willing to drastically improve the terms and conditions the 22-year-old and his agent agreed last summer.
That agreement is scheduled to expire in 2024 and speaking ahead of the Blades’ return to Championship action against Huddersfield Town this weekend, boss Heckingbottom insisted the Blades are “relaxed” about the future of their prized asset – despite acknowledging he is likely to be sold if a “big” bid arrives when the transfer window reopens for business on January 1.
“Nothing's changed with that. If he doesn't want to sign it he doesn't sign it,” Heckingbottom said.
"He knows we want him and we've made it clear but it's up to his agent to come to the table and start talking. There's been no conversations. We want him to stay, he's happy, he knows it, but his representatives have got other things they want to do. They want him to explore that.
"But he's our player, we're relaxed about it. I'd love him to sign long-term here. There’s no secret, if a big bid comes in, no matter what I say and how much I don't want to lose him, the club will sell him. If the bid is big enough, I’m sure they will sell him.”