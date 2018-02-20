Ian Holloway hails Sheffield United manager, staff and fans after QPR's defeat to Blades

Ian Holloway could do nothing but give credit to Sheffield United after watching his QPR side lose 2-1 to the Blades at Bramall Lane.

United went 2-0 up through Richard Stearman and John Lundstrum but the visitors made sure United were made to work for their three points after Luke Freeman pulled one back.

That pleased Holloway at least, but he was fullsome in his praise for Sheffield United as a whole, after the match.

"We played a very good team," said Holloway. "Their manager deserves all sorts of credit, their staff deserves all sorts of credit, the crowd deserves all sorts of credit from how far they've come.

"I thought we should've scored first. I thought we started in a good way but unfortunately that's the story of our season away from home. Even our fans are singing a song about it and it's starting to get on my nerves now.

"Listen, you can't let goals in like we did from a set-play. Someone didn't mark the man at the back post and somebody's played everyone onside and left us wide open.

"You've got to say they were clinical, they looked like they believed they were going to do it. Normally they go on and smash everyone so I'm proud that we managed to come back and make a fight of it."