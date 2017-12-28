‘I won’t let us drop off’ - Sheffield United boss Wilder’s vow as he chases another Bramall Lane record

Manager Chris Wilder is determined to avoid Sheffield United’s promotion challenge fading away as he chases another club record this weekend.

United, who moved back into the play-off positions in the Championship after Boxing Day’s 3-0 victory over Sunderland ended a seven-match winless run, will set a new Blades record for the number of league points gained in a calendar year if they beat Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

United, who stormed to the League One title last season to end a six-year exile in League One and won 100 points in a season for the first time, have so far won 91 points in 2017.

The current club record stands at 93, set in 1989 when back-to-back promotions sent them back into what was then known as Division One - while Wilder was still on United’s books as a player.

And when asked for his reflections on a memorable 2017, the 50-year-old said: “We’ve got one more game, so win that and it’ll be one of the best years the club has ever had.

“I’ve always said, from the moment I walked through the door, that this is a fantastic club to work for and be involved with.

“We’ve had some pain recently, so we’re hopefully in a decent spot and a decent position at the minute.

“But I want to kick it on into the new year. I don’t want us to be one of those teams that starts well and falls away, one of those teams that people say ‘yeah, we’ve sussed them out’.

“I think generally, we’re a decent side in this division and I want this to carry on.”

After completing their first league double of 2017/18, United can seal a second when Phil Parkinson’s Bolton visit Bramall Lane this weekend.

“That’s our next challenge and we’re looking forward to it,” Wilder added. “We should be buzzing after the point at Villa and then the win over Sunderland. We took a few steps backwards recently but against Sunderland, we had our old swagger back.”