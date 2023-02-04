'I want to stay' - Sheffield United star hopes for new deal when takeover is completed

Ben Osborn hopes to begin renegotiating a new contract with Sheffield United when Dozy Mmobuosi’s takeover of the club is completed.

The midfielder is among a clutch of players whose deals are scheduled to expire this summer, with the financial problems which recently saw Paul Heckingbottom’s side placed under a transfer embargo preventing them from finalising fresh terms.

Despite their difficulties off the pitch, which have reportedly prompted the Nigerian businessman to begin providing funding before his buyout is approved by the English Football League, United enter today’s game against Rotherham second in the Championship table and 12 points clear of third.

Ben Osborn wants to stay at Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Although Osborn does not expect talks to begin soon, he confirmed he wants to remain at Bramall Lane next season, saying: “Absolutely nothing changes for me. There’s no point in starting negotiations when the ownership etc isn’t sorted so it’s still really clear for me.

“I definitely want to be here. Fingers crossed we finish strongly and get to where we want to be.”

United’s current owner, Prince Abdullah bin Mua’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, accepted an offer from Mmobuosi towards the end of last year although the tech and agriculture entrepreneur’s identity was only revealed this week. With Oli McBurnie, Wes Foderingham, Oliver Norwood and captain Billy Sharp also approaching the end of their present arrangements, Osborn insisted speculation about Mmobuosi’s arrival will not distract United from the task of trying to win promotion - starting with their visit to New York Stadium.

“It doesn't really affect us too much,” he said. “It creates a bit of chatter but there's not much to chat about because there's not much detail out there. So it doesn't really affect us. Maybe it will once things start moving on and we know who the new owner may be.”

Ben Osborn of Sheffield United tackles Cohen Bramall of Rotherham during November's match at Bramall Lane: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Rotherham are 20th in the table but are the last team to have beaten United, prevailing 1-0 when the two sides met at the beginning of November.

