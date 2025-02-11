And our latest Blades retro gallery throws the spotlight on those amazing fans with these pictures of fans in the stands.

The snaps go back to 1997 with a game against Sunderland and also feature the 2003 FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal, derby days against Leeds and Owls as well as the play-off final against Burnley back in 2008.

Take a look at the pics and see if you can spot a family member, a mate or even yourself in your youth.

Blades v Sunderland A general view of Sheffield United fans during the Nationwide League Division One match against Sunderland at Bramall Lane on 9 Aug 1997.

Blades v Arsenal Sheffield United fans during the FA Cup Semi-Final match between Arsenal and Sheffield United on April 13, 2003 at Old Trafford.

FA Cup semi-final A nervous Sheffield United fan during the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on April 13, 2003.

Blades v Leeds United A Sheffield United fan celebrates his team's promotion to the Premiership during the Coca Cola Championship match between Sheffield United and Leeds United at Bramall Lane on April 18, 2006.