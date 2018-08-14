'I have nothing but respect for Sheffield United' says Hull City manager Nigel Adkins as he's booed on return to Bramall Lane

Nigel Adkins, the ex-Sheffield United manager, insisted he has "nothing but respect" for his former employers after tonight's victory for his current club Hull City at Bramall Lane.

Adkins led United to 11th place in League One in his one and only season in charge at Bramall Lane, and his sacking led to Chris Wilder's appointment.

Nigel Adkins, back at Bramall Lane

He was heckled by a section of Blades fans after the final whistle, but said: "I've got nothing but good words and utter respect for Sheffield United.

"They've got passionate supporters and it didn't work out during my time here. I would have liked it to have worked out, but it didn't happen.

"Chrissy Wilder has done a fantastic job and it's fantastic to see Sheffield United in the Championship. That's football. You do the best you can and if it doesn't work out, then that's the unfortunate side of it.

"I want Sheffield United to do well but I've come here concentrating on Hull City and putting a new team together. You've seen we have a spirit and play good football, too. We're also in the infancy of where we want to get to."

Wilder's United lost 5-4 on spot kicks after drawing 1-1 with Hull in normal time, after Billy Sharp's stunning volley cancelled out Jon Toral's first-half opener.

But United had what Wilder claimed was a legitimate goal ruled out when Enda Stevens was adjudged to be offside as he netted in the second half, and the United boss insisted: "The best team lost.

"We were excellent and they were hanging on at the end, wanting the referee to blow his whistle.

"I was delighted with the second-half performance and the first half was good, too, but it was disappointing to concede from a counter attack. Although they do have some quality players at the top of the pitch."