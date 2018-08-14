‘I enjoyed my time at Sheffield United’ says former boss Nigel Adkins despite disastrous season in charge at the Blades

Nigel Adkins, the Hull City manager, has insisted he enjoyed his solitary season in charge at Sheffield United as he prepares to return to Bramall Lane tonight.

Adkins’ Hull have been paired with Chris Wilder’s Blades in the first round of the Carabao Cup, Adkins’ first return to Bramall Lane since he was sacked in 2016.

The former Southampton manager had led United to 11th in League One, their lowest finish since the 1980s, and was replaced by Wilder - who won the title at the first attempt.

And speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Adkins said: “I was manager at Sheffield United and obviously things didn’t work out how we would have liked it to.

“But it is a great football club. Passionate supporters who want to see their team full of passion.

“They had been in League One for several seasons, things weren’t working out, and it was a big shame. But I enjoyed my time there.

Nigel Adkins in his Blades days

“There are good people there, the fans are passionate, and it is a great job Chris Wilder has done to get them back in the Championship.

“Who knows, after last season can they back it up and get themselves back in the Premier League?”

George Long, the former United goalkeeper, could make his Hull debut while Wilder is likely to include midfielder Oli Norwood, who signed yesterday from Brighton.