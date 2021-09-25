"I don't like them!" - Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp reveals delight at winner against "disrespectful" Derby fans

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp celebrates in front of the Derby fans Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

The Blades captain now has five goals in his last five outings against Derby, after smashing home an 89th-minute penalty when Curtis Davies was penalised for inexplicably handling Conor Hourihane’s cross.

Sharp, the former Nottingham Forest striker, celebrated in front of the visiting fans at the full-time whistle and put his finger to his lips in their direction after smashing his penalty home.

“I wish I could play against them every week,” he admitted afterwards.

“I think their fans were disrespectful today. I don't mind stick but if they're going to give me that all game, then they deserve it back.

“I'm delighted I scored because I don't like them.”

"To be honest, I was pretty nervous today over the penalty,” Sharp, who missed from the spot against Hull last weekend, “just because of the last penalty.

“I was happy to see it go in and my emotions took over a bit. It was great to score in front of the Kop, because it's what I love doing."

Sharp missed an early chance when he found himself one-on-one with Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos, before Roos was sent off for fouling Sharp when one-on-one.