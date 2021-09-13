'I can't wait...' - New boy Adlene Guedioura's first words after finally signing for Sheffield United

The Algeria international, who has twice worked under boss Slavisa Jokanovic before at Watford and Al-Gharafa, joins until the end of the season after spending three weeks training with the Blades.

The arrival brings more experience to the middle of the park and the well-traveled 35-year-old knows the Championship well having played for Watford, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough as well as for teams in France, Belgium and Qatar.

Now he is hoping to bring that to the Blades and Guedioura admits he can’t wait to get out onto the pitch after watching recent matches at Bramall Lane from the stands.

New Sheffield United signing Adlene Guedioura.

"I'm very glad to come to join United,” he said. “I can't wait to start for the team and it's special for me to come back to the UK and I'm very happy.

“I want to thank the manager and the club for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do and I am happy with the contract until the end of the season. I'm up for the challenge and I'm happy to start.”

Guedioura has seen his team mates at close quaters during his period in training at Shirecliffe and despite the poor start to the season, the midfielder believes the team have the quality to build on Saturday’s impressive 6-2 win over Peterborough United and shoot up the table.

"The quality here is good, they have been Premier League players, they have been promoted and can do it again,” he said. “This team and club, with the fans and atmosphere you have in the stadium... we can make it right. It's just a few wins and we can start to kick on.”

He added: “I have been here watching the games recently and saw the atmosphere with 28,000 fans that is massive in the championship so I can't wait to start, especially after COVID - it's good to have the fans back and can't wait to play in front of the fans.”

After that victory over the weekend which saw the return to form of Oliver Norwood and goalscorer John Fleck and the arrival from the bench of another new signing in Conor Hourihane, competition is fierce in the middle of the park. Just the way Guedioura likes it.