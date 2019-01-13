'I believe we're contenders' - Sheffield United fans react to Blades' 1-0 win over QPR as Chris Wilder's men move into automatic promotion places David McGoldrick scored United's winner Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sheffield United moved into the Championship's automatic promotion places after beating QPR 1-0 at Bramall Lane yesterday. This is how Blades fans reacted on Twitter. Sheffield United: Skipper Billy Sharp triggers contract extension to keep him at Bramall Lane