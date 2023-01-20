Former Blade fires warning to boyhood club ahead of Hull City clash

Tyler Smith, the boyhood Sheffield United fan and former Blade, has fired a warning to his old club as he prepares to return to Bramall Lane with Hull City tonight.

Smith, the brother of United defender Kyron Gordon, came through the ranks at United before joining Hull in August 2021 after a succession of loan moves.

The 24-year-old started last time out for Hull as they drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town and is relishing a return to his old stomping ground tonight.

“They’re a good team, everyone knows that,” said Smith of United. “We can go there and perform, we can go there and win, it’s as simple as that. If we’re at it prior to the game and we’re ready to fight on the day we can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the league and take three points.”

