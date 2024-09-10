Hull City have completed a free agent signing ahead of their meeting with Sheffield United on Friday

Hull City have signed Colombian midfielder Steven Alzate on a two-year deal, with a club option of a further year, ahead of Friday night’s Championship clash with Sheffield United.

The Blades return to action after the international break with a trip to their East Yorkshire rivals, with the Tigers boasting a new man in their ranks after completing an out-of-window transfer. Alzate has been a free agent since leaving Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion following the expiration of his contract. He joined the Seagulls in July 2017 but only made 51 appearances for the club in that time, 43 of which came in the top flight.

He has spent the last two years with Belgian Pro League outfit Standard Liège, playing 54 times where he scored five goals and provided nine assists. The central midfielder was born in London but has been capped seven times by Colombia, with his parents hailing from the South American nation.

Alzate said of his decision to join Hull: “I’m extremely delighted to be here and for it to finally get done. Speaking to the directors, the ambition of the club was why I decided to join. Ex-teammates of mine have played here – Noah Ohio and Aaron Connolly – and said good things. I know Ryan Longman and Carl Rushworth from Brighton and Gustavo Puerta from the national team.

“I’ve never played here and I can’t wait to get on the pitch. I’m looking forward to getting my first minutes, playing, getting some wins and hopefully contributing some goals and assists. Individually, I want to get as many games in as I can, get my stats up with goals and assists and, with my experience, help the team have a good season.”

Alzate has been signed and registered in time to be eligible for selection against the Blades on Friday night. The fixture kicks off at 8pm at the MKM Stadium as the Yorkshire pair get the Championship action back underway following the international break. United are unbeaten so far this season having picked up two wins and two draws from their opening four games. Hull have lost one and drawn three of their opening four matches as they await a first victory.