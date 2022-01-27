Hull City expected to unveil Sheffield United's Regan Slater after embargo is lifted
Regan Slater’s departure from his boyhood club Sheffield United is expected to be processed after Hull City confirmed their transfer restrictions from the English Football League had been lifted.
Hull were previously limited to loan signings and free transfers under the terms of a soft embargo from the EFL, after taking a loan to help them through the Covid-19 pandemic.
A statement from the club confirmed yesterday that the loan has been repaid in full, and the embargo subsequently lifted – with Slater’s move from Bramall Lane to the MKM Stadium expected to now go through.
Slater, a boyhood Blade, had a spell on loan at Hull last season as they won the League One title and was expected to rejoin them in the summer, only for a potential deal to fall through at the last minute.
Wigan Athletic were also keen to sign the 22-year-old, who will join Hull for what sources close to the deal have described as a “nominal sum”. United have moved to protect their interests by inserting a sell-on clause into the deal, entitling them to a percentage of the fee if Slater moves from Hull in the future.
Slater, who became the youngest player to score for the Blades in a competitive game when he netted in an EFL Trophy win at Grimsby back in 2016, made only three appearances for the Blades.
Hull’s decision to sack Grant McCann, less than a week after being taken over by Turkey-based Acun Medya Group, did not affect their pursuit of Slater, a player heavily courted by the Tigers’ previous head coach.