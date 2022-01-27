Hull City expected to unveil Sheffield United's Regan Slater after embargo is lifted

Hull were previously limited to loan signings and free transfers under the terms of a soft embargo from the EFL, after taking a loan to help them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from the club confirmed yesterday that the loan has been repaid in full, and the embargo subsequently lifted – with Slater’s move from Bramall Lane to the MKM Stadium expected to now go through.

Slater, a boyhood Blade, had a spell on loan at Hull last season as they won the League One title and was expected to rejoin them in the summer, only for a potential deal to fall through at the last minute.

Wigan Athletic were also keen to sign the 22-year-old, who will join Hull for what sources close to the deal have described as a “nominal sum”. United have moved to protect their interests by inserting a sell-on clause into the deal, entitling them to a percentage of the fee if Slater moves from Hull in the future.

Slater, who became the youngest player to score for the Blades in a competitive game when he netted in an EFL Trophy win at Grimsby back in 2016, made only three appearances for the Blades.

Regan Slater is leaving Sheffield United: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage