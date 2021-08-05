The Blades are set to welcome back nearly 30,000 fans for the Saturday evening clash with Birmingham City, which will be screened live on Sky Sports.

It will be the first time anything near a capacity Bramall Lane has been seen for exactly 17 months, because of the Covid-19 pandemic – and the Republic of Ireland defender can’t wait.

“It’s huge,” he said.

“It becomes a different game when grounds are packed out and even in pre-season at Doncaster, when our fans packed the away end, it’s a special feeling.

“They’ve been robbed of being able to go to games and so have we. The atmosphere at Bramall Lane is top notch and we’re looking forward to getting that back.

“It's going to be fantastic, I’m sure they’ve missed it as much as we have.”