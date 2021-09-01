Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham and Dael Fry of Middlesbrough are considered amongst the most valuable players at their respective clubs

How valuable is current Sheffield United squad and how does it compare to league rivals Fulham and Bournemouth? Championship clubs ranked by total squad value

The summer transfer window is closed for another year and the 24 EFL Championship clubs clubs have their squads in place to take them through to January (barring any late free agents coming in).

By Martyn Simpson
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 3:20 pm

Who has the most valuable combined team? Who is each club’s Most Valuable Player (MVP)? and which clubs are relying on the most non-English talents?

Here are the 24 Championship clubs ranked by their squads value on September 1, 2021 from lowest to highest.

(All stats via Transfermarkt).

1. Peterborough United

Total squad value: £8.10m MVP: Jack Marroitt Average age: 24.2 Foreign players: 8

2. Hull City

Total squad value: £10.8m MVP: George Honeyman Average age: 24.9 Foreign players: 5

3. Blackpool

Total squad value: £11.52m MVP: Kevin Stewart Average age: 25.3 Foreign players: 8

4. Coventry City

Total squad value: £14.94m MVP: Gustavo Hamer Average age: 25.7 Foreign players: 13

