How the EFL's proposed summer transfer plans could impact Sheffield United. 

EFL clubs have backed a revised plan to split summer transfer window deadlines - and it could impact Sheffield United.

The proposed plan would mean Championship sides have until August 8 - the opening weekend of the season - to complete all their deals - in and out.

In comparison, League One and Two clubs would have until the end of August to conclude their transfer business.

An identical approach was carried out in the Premier League at the beginning of the campaign - slamming shut on August 10, 2018.

The EFL’s new structure would still allow fringe players to move to clubs in the lower divisions, despite the Championship window scheduled to close 23 days earlier.

All 72 EFL clubs are due to be put to a formal vote next month.

EFL chief executive, Shaun Harvey, said: “By adopting this approach, EFL Clubs have been given the opportunity to determine the direction of travel, with our priority ensuring that everyone has a clear understanding of the arrangements as soon as possible so as to ensure plans can be put in place for next season.

“This week’s vote indicates strong support for a difference in approach across the Championship and Leagues One and Two and proposals will be finalised ahead of a formal vote at an Extraordinary General meeting in April."

The Blades are on track for promotion to the Premier League, so would already be required to adapt to a shorter transfer window.

That said, Chris Wilder’s side will be subject to the altered regulations if they remain in England's second-tier.