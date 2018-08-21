How Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United fans can watch every midweek league game this season

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United fans can watch every midweek Championship fixture this season on Sky Sports.

The broadcaster has introduced a new feature which starts on Tuesday night meaning Blades and Owls fans will not miss a single minute of action from the eight midweek rounds this season. The service comes at no extra cost.

The Blades are not in action this midweek but those Owls fans unable to get to Hillsborough on Wednesday evening for the fixture against Millwall will be able to catch the game on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports are showing Leeds United's trip to Swansea City on Tuesday and Aston Villa v Brentford on Wednesday with all other fixtures available behind the red button with full commentary or on the Sky Sports app with the Sky iD log-in.

Fans unable to access Sky Sports can watch midweek matches via iFollow, the new streaming service the Football League has launched following the deal between Sky and the EFL in the UK.

As per the EFL website: "EFL Clubs will be able to live-stream in the UK and Ireland any league match via their respective iFollow (or equivalent) service that takes place outside the blocked hours of 14.45-17.15 on Saturday afternoons and that is not broadcast live on Sky Sports. Fixtures taking place on Bank Holidays or Easter will be unavailable for streaming."

The fixtures on the red button are not deemed as live on Sky Sports so Wednesday fans will be able to purchase the Millwall game to watch for £10 via the club's official website.

Sheffield United were the first team to be available on the service in the UK earlier this month when they played Middlesbrough.