How Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United can still make transfers after window closes

Thursday may be the day the transfer window slams shut but it doesn't necessarily mean the end of business at Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

The window closes today at the earlier-than-usual time of 5pm but clubs can still conduct transfer activity thanks to an EFL rule.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday

That means that Chris Wilder can still buy and sell players up until the end of August.

It also means that Jos Luhukay could still be under threat of losing some of his star men.

The loophole allowing clubs to bring in new players all stems from the fact that there are different transfer windows for loan deals.

Last year, EFL clubs voted to bring the closure of the window in-line with that of Premier League clubs - meaning that the transfer window closed at 5pm on August 9.

But this was only a ‘soft’ closure - with some deals still able to be completed after this deadline.

All permanent signings must be completed by the August 9 deadline, but clubs can still sign players on standard loan deals until August 31 at 5pm.

Indeed, players who are free agents can also be signed up until the August 31 deadline, meaning Wilder will have no need to stress if he can't bring in any new faces before the window closes.

In terms of outgoings, both Wednesday and United will still be able to sell players after August 9 - providing that the buying club is still within their nation's respective transfer window.

That means that clubs in Scotland, France, Italy and further afield could all swoop to sign stars from Hillsborough or Bramall Lane, which could see Luhukay and Wilder lose some of their star talent or shift some out of favour players off the wage bill.