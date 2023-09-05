News you can trust since 1887
How Sheffield United’s summer spending compares to Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool and rivals - gallery

A look at the net spends of each of the Premier League clubs to see how Sheffield United compare.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 5th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United managed to bring in a number of signings during the summer, but how did their spending compare to their new top-flight rivals?

The Blades have struggled early in the campaign, picking up just one point from their first four outings, and they are now on international break, with Paul Heckingbottom needing to come up with ideas to prevent his side falling into a hole early on. In the meantime, we have rounded up the net spends of each of the Premier League teams to see where Sheffield United rank.

Figures are provided by Transfermarkt, and here we rank all 20 clubs starting with those who spent the least.

1. Brighton

2. Everton

3. West Ham United

4. Fulham

