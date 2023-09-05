Sheffield United managed to bring in a number of signings during the summer, but how did their spending compare to their new top-flight rivals?

The Blades have struggled early in the campaign, picking up just one point from their first four outings, and they are now on international break, with Paul Heckingbottom needing to come up with ideas to prevent his side falling into a hole early on. In the meantime, we have rounded up the net spends of each of the Premier League teams to see where Sheffield United rank.