EFL match ball. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

How Sheffield United's opening day record compares to Fulham, Reading, and Millwall

It’s been a long wait, but Sheffield United’s 2021/22 Championship campaign is finally set to get underway this weekend.

By Jason Jones
Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:18 am

Slavisa Jokavonic’s men come up against Birmingham City on Saturday evening, and will be aiming to get their promotion hopes off to a positive start with a win.

Last season, the Blades were beaten 2-0 by Wolves in the opening match of their Premier League campaign, but how are they likely to get on this time around?

The boffins have been flicking back through the history books to see how every Championship club have fared on their 10 most recent opening day outings, and we’ve compiled a league table showcasing the results.

Will it be a positive return to action in the second tier for Jokanovic’s side, or will it be disappointment at the first hurdle?

Click and scroll through the pages below to read our countdown of all the standings...

1. Blackburn Rovers - 24th

Won: 0 Drawn: 4 Lost: 6 Goal Difference: -8 Points: 4 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Photo: Lewis Storey

Buy photo

2. Stoke City - 23rd

Won: 0 Drawn: 4 Lost: 6 Goal Difference: -7 Points: 4 (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Pantling

Buy photo

3. Huddersfield Town - 22nd

Won: 2 Drawn: 1 Lost: 7 Goal Difference: -9 Points: 7 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

Buy photo

4. Middlesbrough - 21st

Won: 1 Drawn: 5 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: -2 Points: 8 (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Buy photo
BladesFulhamReadingMillwall
Next Page
Page 1 of 6