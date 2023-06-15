Boss Paul Heckingbottom is placing a big emphasis on loans and free transfers this window after being handed a modest £20m budget for permanent transfers.
That hasn’t stopped United being mentioned in connection with a host of players who would command significant fees - so we suspended reality for just a short while and allowed ourselves to imagine what an entirely new Blades XI could look on the opening day of the new season against Crystal Palace, if some of the rumours came true.
To be clear, this isn’t us suggesting that the heroes of United’s promotion should be replaced, in the slightest. Think of it as a form of ‘fantasy football’. But how would this United new-look XI fare in the Premier League, Blades fans?
1. Goalkeeper: Ugurcan Cakir
The Trabzonspor stopper was linked with the Blades during their time in the Premier League, describing himself as “flattered” by reports that several top-flight clubs wanted to acquire his services. Çakır was also linked with Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle, in a potential £17.5m deal at the same time at United and was widely expected to leave his native Turkey. But he remained with Trabzonspor, where he is under contract under 2027 and would likely command a sizeable fee
2. Right-back: Kyle Walker
Walker may have to choose between football and finance if he leaves Manchester City this summer, with a big-money offer reportedly on the table from Saudi Arabia for a player who has made no secret of his desire to return to Sheffield United before the end of his playing career. But the Blades would need a lot of help from the player and City to get any deal done, with the player having 12 months left on his £160,000 a week contract
3. Centre-half: Conor Coady
United have been linked with Wolves defender Conor Coady - the former Blades loanee who has 178 appearances at Premier League level on his CV but is expected to be made available to leave Molineux this summer after Everton opted not to make his loan move to Goodison Park permanent. Wolves are not expected to put up too much of a fight to keep him but his wages may be an issue Photo: Catherine Ivill
4. Centre-half: Andrew Omobamidele
United are thought to be keeping tabs on Andrew Omobamidele’s situation at Norwich City this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign. However, the valuation Norwich are expected to place on the classy centre-half’s head could prove a big stumbling block to any potential move