2 . Right-back: Kyle Walker

Walker may have to choose between football and finance if he leaves Manchester City this summer, with a big-money offer reportedly on the table from Saudi Arabia for a player who has made no secret of his desire to return to Sheffield United before the end of his playing career. But the Blades would need a lot of help from the player and City to get any deal done, with the player having 12 months left on his £160,000 a week contract