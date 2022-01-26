How Sheffield United's goalkeeping pecking order looks after Adam Davies' arrival

Davies arrived earlier this week from Stoke City to replace Robin Olsen after his move to Aston Villa, when his loan spell at United from AS Roma was cut short early.

And he will be on the bench for the Blades this weekend as they travel to London Road, with Foderingham in fine form. But the Welsh international will offer genuine competition to the former Rangers goalkeeper between now and the end of the season, and Heckingbottom knows he has another competent Championship goalkeeper at his disposal to put into the side if required.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s credit to Wes, if you like, that Robin’s moved on,” Heckingbottom, who also sanctioned the departure of goalkeeper Michael Verrips to Fortuna Sittard earlier this month, said ahead of Davies’ arrival.

“He moved Michael on as well.

“I’ve spoken to Wes, and he’s earned his place. He had to wait and be patient, and he stepped up and took his chance when Robin was injured.

“Credit to him. As I say, I spoke to him and he understood that we need someone to compete. But it’s his shirt at the minute.”

Adam Davies has signed for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

For his part, Davies is looking forward to the battle.

“By all accounts Wes has been absolutely brilliant recently so that's great for the team and the club,” said the former Barnsley goalkeeper.