How Sheffield United's goalkeeping pecking order looks after Adam Davies' arrival
Adam Davies will begin life at Sheffield United on the bench this weekend, after boss Paul Heckingbottom reiterated Wes Foderingham’s status as the club’s No.1 goalkeeper – for the time being.
Davies arrived earlier this week from Stoke City to replace Robin Olsen after his move to Aston Villa, when his loan spell at United from AS Roma was cut short early.
And he will be on the bench for the Blades this weekend as they travel to London Road, with Foderingham in fine form. But the Welsh international will offer genuine competition to the former Rangers goalkeeper between now and the end of the season, and Heckingbottom knows he has another competent Championship goalkeeper at his disposal to put into the side if required.
“It’s credit to Wes, if you like, that Robin’s moved on,” Heckingbottom, who also sanctioned the departure of goalkeeper Michael Verrips to Fortuna Sittard earlier this month, said ahead of Davies’ arrival.
“He moved Michael on as well.
“I’ve spoken to Wes, and he’s earned his place. He had to wait and be patient, and he stepped up and took his chance when Robin was injured.
“Credit to him. As I say, I spoke to him and he understood that we need someone to compete. But it’s his shirt at the minute.”
For his part, Davies is looking forward to the battle.
“By all accounts Wes has been absolutely brilliant recently so that's great for the team and the club,” said the former Barnsley goalkeeper.
“I'm here to provide healthy competition and push him as far as possible. if my opportunity comes, I'll be ready to perform and do well.”