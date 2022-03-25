Sheffield United were amongst the Championship clubs to welcome back fans at the beginning of the season, with just over 29,000 packing into Bramall Lane for the first game of the campaign against Birmingham City back in August.

But how do the Blades’ attendances stack up against those of their rivals, such as Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough, as well as the runaway leaders and champions-elect Fulham and crisis club Derby County?

In reverse order, here is every Championship club’s average attendance so far this season - and some of the numbers may just surprise you …

1. 24th: AFC Bournemouth 9,622 They may be going well in their pursuit of promotion, but Bournemouth's average attendances so far this season are the lowest in the division Photo: Bryn Lennon

2. 23rd: Luton Town 9,824 Another promotion contender, sitting third in the league at the time of writing, Town's fans average just under 10,000 this season at Kenilworth Road Photo: Alex Burstow

3. 22nd Peterborough United 9,855 Posh average just under 10,000 so far this season as they battle against the drop Photo: Alex Pantling

4. 21st Blackpool 11,755 Almost a 12,000 average gate for Pool on their return to the Championship - and to be fair to them, it sounds like a lot more Photo: George Wood