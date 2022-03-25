A general view of Sheffield United fans in the stands at Bramall Lane: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

How Sheffield United's attendances this season compare to Derby County, Nottingham Forest, West Brom and rest of Championship rivals

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the country and forced football behind closed doors, supporters have returned to grounds up and down the UK in numbers to support their sides this season.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:47 pm

Sheffield United were amongst the Championship clubs to welcome back fans at the beginning of the season, with just over 29,000 packing into Bramall Lane for the first game of the campaign against Birmingham City back in August.

But how do the Blades’ attendances stack up against those of their rivals, such as Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough, as well as the runaway leaders and champions-elect Fulham and crisis club Derby County?

In reverse order, here is every Championship club’s average attendance so far this season - and some of the numbers may just surprise you …

1. 24th: AFC Bournemouth 9,622

They may be going well in their pursuit of promotion, but Bournemouth's average attendances so far this season are the lowest in the division

Photo: Bryn Lennon

2. 23rd: Luton Town 9,824

Another promotion contender, sitting third in the league at the time of writing, Town's fans average just under 10,000 this season at Kenilworth Road

Photo: Alex Burstow

3. 22nd Peterborough United 9,855

Posh average just under 10,000 so far this season as they battle against the drop

Photo: Alex Pantling

4. 21st Blackpool 11,755

Almost a 12,000 average gate for Pool on their return to the Championship - and to be fair to them, it sounds like a lot more

Photo: George Wood

